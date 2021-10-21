Commercial vehicle Wreck shuts down intersection of 144 and Old Coal City Road

A commercial vehicle wreck has shut down and intersection in Coal City.
According to a news release,at approximately 6:55 a.m. Thursday,the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles on AL 144 at Old Coal City Road in St. Clair County.
ALEA said the intersection will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene assisting with traffic control. The Wattsville Fire Department is also on the scene.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes. ALEA said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.