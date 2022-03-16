Commercial vehicle wreck leads to shut down lane on 231 Wednesday morning

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck on U.S. 231 will affect traffic Wednesday.
In a news release ALEA said at about 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, the Highway Patrol Division was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on 231 near the 240 mile marker.
The organization said one lane will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through this area. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.