Commercial vehicle wreck leads to lane closures on I-59 Friday morning

The Alabama Department of Transportation spent part of Friday morning directing traffic after a commercial vehicle accident in St. Clair County.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at about 7:03 a.m. Friday, the Highway Patrol Division was notified of a commercial vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near the 161 mile marker. ALDOT was on scene assisting with traffic control.
The right lane of I-59 was shut down for around three and half hours before the wreck could be cleared.