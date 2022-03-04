 Skip to main content
Commercial vehicle wreck leads to lane closures on I-59 Friday morning

The Alabama Department of Transportation spent part of Friday morning directing traffic after a commercial vehicle accident in St. Clair County.

According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at about 7:03 a.m. Friday, the Highway Patrol Division was notified of a commercial vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near the 161 mile marker. ALDOT was on scene assisting with traffic control. 

The right lane of I-59  was shut down for around three and half hours before the wreck could be cleared. 

 

