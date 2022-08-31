Comcast announces $8.1 million expansion in St. Clair County with help from grant

Comcast has announced it will expand its services in St. Clair County thanks to a $3.6 million dollar state grant and a $4.5 million investment from the company.
Last week Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the company was awarded $3.6 million in grants for the St. Clair expansion through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, which is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
In a news release, Comcast said through this investment and its funding of $4.5 million, the company will deliver high-speed internet and its full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services to more than 2,000 underserved residents and businesses.
Comcast Senior Director of Public Relations Sara Jo Walker said the expansion brings high speed internet options to the county up to 1.2 gigabits per second for residential customers and up to 10 gigabits per second for commercial customers. She said Comcast already has a small number of customers in St. Clair County but the new investment will be a major expansion of the company's operations in the county.
Alabama State Representative Craig Lipscomb, R-Gadsden said the expansion help meets pressing needs in the community.
“One of the greatest needs for the rural parts of Alabama is access to high-speed internet,” the representative said. “One can debate its necessity for casual usage, but they cannot deny the absolute necessity for educational and business-related purposes.
The release said this expansion will also provide families with access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which the company said is the nation's largest and most successful broadband adoption initiative for low-income families. Internet Essentials provides low-cost broadband service for $9.95 a month, digital literacy training and discounted computers.
Comcast said it is also offering free and discounted internet and mobile options through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The release said ACP provides eligible low-income households a credit up to $30 a month toward the cost of Internet and mobile services. Comcast is making ACP credits available for all of the company’s Xfinity Internet speed tiers, including Internet Essentials.
“We’ve got something for everyone,” Walker said.
The release said over the last two years, Comcast has successfully expanded its network to such places as Dauphin Island, Colbert County, Madison County, and Mobile County, connecting thousands of new Alabamians to the internet.
Alabama Senator Jim Mclendon, R- Springville, said he was happy to be a part of the project.
“I’m proud to partner with Governor Ivey and Comcast to connect more St. Clair County citizens to the many benefits that broadband has to offer,” McClendon said.
Lipscomb also expressed his enthusiasm for the broadband program as a whole
I am very pleased to have been a part of creating the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Program, which ensures that Alabama will continue to expand broadband into underserved areas,” he said. “Without this effort, we would not be able to share this exciting news today. Thousands of homes and businesses in my district will now be brought to a standard that many of us take for granted.”
Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Jason Gumbs also said he was happy for the company to be a part of growing access to high speed internet in St. Clair County.
“Now more than ever, staying connected is crucial, particularly for those in rural communities,” he said. “We have been working hard to bring our services to more residents and businesses across Alabama as quickly as possible. We are honored to be part of this critical project and proud to connect the residents of St. Clair County to the power of Comcast’s advanced broadband services.”
The grant was one of nine Ivey announced last week, five of which went to Comcast for expansions in various counties across the state. The governor thanked both the providers and the state legislature for making these expansions possible.
“Alabama continues to make strides in providing reliable high-speed internet services for families and businesses throughout Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “I extend my thanks to legislators who realize the importance and the huge impact that access to broadband services mean for Alabama. I also thank the service providers for their willingness to be a part of this mission to change the lives of Alabamians.”