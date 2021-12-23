Coca-Cola makes holiday visit to Pell City Jacks

The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan visited Jack’s Family Restaurants in Pell City on Dec. 4.
The anticipated international holiday caravan welcomed guests with free family photos with Santa, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar samplings, stuffed polar bear toys and Jack’s coupons.
Complete with dazzling lights and holiday music, the community event captured the spirit of the season as guests met and posed for free photos with Santa. The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan has been a celebrated tradition since 1997. The iconic caravan is a bright red semi-truck adorned with thousands of sparkling lights. Fans eagerly await the caravan as it passes through towns across America each year.
“We are honored to partner with Coca-Cola, a brand that holds holiday values and traditions dear.s,” Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess said. “This season is especially important to Jack’s because it showcases our community’s resilient spirit during a time when our guests have faced numerous challenges.”
He said the caravan was the perfect way to spread some cheer during the holidays.
“Sharing holiday cheer with family and friends at the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan event was the perfect way to ring in the season,” Bartmess said. “We’re so glad that Santa Claus made a stop down South before going home to the North Pole.”
Jack’s is the only quick service restaurant in Birmingham to partner with the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan this year.