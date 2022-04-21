Clay Morris talks priorities, transition as he settles in as Pell City Police Chief

PELL CITY — Pell City’s Police Chief Clay Morris is focusing on community relationships, technology upgrades and recruiting officers as he settles into his new job.
Morris was hired as Pell City’s new chief of police in February and was sworn in on March 11. He is succeeding former Chief Paul Irwin, who left the city in December to take over the top cop spot in his hometown of Leeds.
A former assistant special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Morris started his career in local law enforcement in Louisiana and came from a family of law enforcement officers and public servants. He said this background has helped him in transitioning from his time in the DEA to his new role as police chief.
“I think what helps me is I had a background in law enforcement before I went to DEA,” he said. “And also my entire family is in, parish in Louisiana, you know, state and local law enforcement so I was never out of touch with those problems.”
He said that, and dealing with local law enforcement every day as part of his former role, has helped him through his transition.
In his first six weeks on the job, Morris said that transition has been extremely busy.
“It's been a great, quick transition,” he said “I’m still drinking from the proverbial fire hose if that makes sense, but I've thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Morris said his first weeks have been a whirlwind of touring facilities, talking with officers and staff and meeting a lot of new people. He said one of his priorities has been laying out his vision for the PCPD going forward to each of the officers now under his command. To do that he has been meeting with patrol officers, detectives, special operations and the command staff. Morris was quick to say he isn't planning any major shake ups, but the department does need to continue to make strides.
“Really not significantly crazy changes, but every new leader has got new things they would like to be done,” he said. “It's been a good transition, everyones been open and receptive.”
Morris said he recognizes that trust is something you build and he hopes he is working toward building the department's trust in him. He said he has been making a similar effort in the community. Morris said while he has spent much of his time with his department he has also been speaking to community groups, faith based organizations, and even the sheriff’s office.
One of those early priorities Morris has been focusing on is upgrading and better integrating technology into the department. He said part of this is moving to a computer aided dispatch system and new records management software that will help match calls with reports generated from the officers that responded to them. The chief said at the same time he is working to upgrade the computers used by the department, with a specific focus on the laptops used in police vehicles.
“Really, I’m trying to make their patrol vehicle their mobile office, and it's close,” he said. “It's close to there, but I have really put an emphasis there.”
Morris said another big priority is simply recruiting more officers. He praised the city council for the recent passage of a new pay scale for all city employees, including public safety.
“That was crucial for our recruitment,” he said.
The new pay scale has any police patrolman starting out with the city making at least $19.08/hr. Morris said the department currently has several openings in the patrol division that need to be addressed if the department is going to look at other priorities like expanding its school resource officer program. He said the new scale is an important part of being competitive in filling these positions.
“We’ve got to be able to compete with cities and municipalities and counties that are our size.” Morris said. “Are we going to compete with Mountain Brook? No, but we are not trying to compete with Mountain Brook. We are trying to compete with the agencies inside St. Clair and, quite frankly, the immediately surrounding communal area and with that pay increase I think we will certainly be able to do that."
Morris has also said he wants to look at recruitment a different way. He said when he interviewed for the job that he wanted to do better recruiting young people, noting that the sales pitch law enforcement sometimes uses can be ineffective. Morris said at the time that young people are looking for a cause more than just good pay and benefits and law enforcement needs to recognize that when talking to them. He said as part of wanting to engage with young people this way he has already reached out to local colleges and universities.
Morris said another one of his priorities is to continue to reach out and be involved in the community. He said the police and fire departments are planning to work together on both a public safety picnic this summer and a public safety academy, an idea he floated in his interview before he became chief.
Morris said the academy would work to educate residents on the techniques police use along with the stresses that come with the job. He said law enforcement officers often have to make decisions with major impacts in the lives of others, such as arrests and possible use of force, and it's important for the public to know what that can sometimes entail.
“I want the community to understand how stressful that is.” Morris said.