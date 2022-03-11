Clay Morris sworn in as Pell City police chief

PELL CITY — The City of Pell City has sworn in Clay Morris as its next police chief.
During a ceremony Friday afternoon, Morris was sworn in by Presiding St. Clair County Circuit Judge Phil Seay.
Mayor Bill Pruitt welcomed everyone to the ceremony and reflected on a moment that made him feel Morris, who is a former DEA agent, was the right man for the job.
“Early on in the interview process, one of the questions for all the candidates was about their management style, and I remember Clay’s response, not about his management style, but his philosophy that you lead every day and only manage when you have to,” he said. “My first thought was, ‘Wow he's good at interviewing,’ but as the interview went on I began to realize, as I believe did the council and the city manager, that he meant what he said. That's who he was.”
Pruitt said he is even more sure of that as he has gotten to know Morris and his family better.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who had worked with Morris during his time in the DEA, also spoke before the ceremony. The attorney general said he spoke at Morris’ retirement party and had personally recommended him for the chief position.
“I will tell you without question that Clay is a man of character,” Marshall said.
He described Morris as a “cop’s cop” that will give strong leadership to the Pell City Police Department and that he would back his officers.
“The fact that he is now in Pell City, getting a chance to lead this department, to be able to work with his fellow chiefs here in St. Clair County, to be able to work along with a remarkable Sheriff, means yall are in a good place," Marshall said.
In his own remarks, Morris said he is humbled and honored to work in Pell City and with the officers of the PCPD. He said he is grateful to the mayor and city council for the trust they have placed in him.
“I will lead with distinction,” Morris said. “I will not let you down and I will serve the citizens of this community tirelessly.”
He promised the community that he will be transparent, open, and welcoming.
“We will be community focused and we will be active with you in your communities, in all the communities of Pell City,” the chief said. “We will know you and we will serve you.”
He said he will hold the department to the core values of professionalism, compassion, protectiveness and dedication.
Morris said as he begins his job his first priority will be recruitment and retention of officers. He said the city is currently down several officers and he plans to address that first off. The new chief said after that he plans to start meeting with community leaders and stakeholders so that they can get to know him better.