City of Riverside looking for answers after death of a family this weekend

RIVERSIDE — The city of Riverside is looking for answers after the deaths of a local family in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.
Riverside Mayor Rusty Jessup said the residents of the small St. Clair County city are in shock following the deaths of Residents Billy Vance, 54, his wife Florence Vance, 51, and their daughters Samantha, 16, and Caroline, 13, on Sunday.
“Shock does not properly describe the feeling,” Jessup said Monday. “We all feel like we’ve been hit by a bus, just devastated.”
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call of a suicidal man, later identified as Billy Vance, on Depot Street in Riverside on Sunday morning. According to a news release, officers attempted to talk to Vance, but he suddenly shot himself and his wife and children, who were found dead in their home shortly afterward.
Jessup said the loss of the family has hit his close knit city and himself rather hard.
“This is a family that was for all practical purposes model citizens,” he said. “They were popular, well loved.”
He said both Billy and Florence were hearing impared and private people, but the family was a common sight at community functions.
Samantha was honored by the Pell City School Board in April for a standout showing this year as part of Pell City High School's archery team, which placed third in state competition. Jessup said Caroline went to Duran South Junior High School. The Pell City School System announced Monday morning that counselors would be on hand at both PCHS and Duran South to support students and faculty. The central office has also offered prayers and support for family, students and the community during this difficult time.
Jessup said he had known Billy for several years. He said Vance was the kind of person who often cleaned up the lake bank behind his house and left trash cans out for folks who may be having fun by the lake. The mayor said the Vance family would show up to Christmas at Riverside Landing and city clean-up days.
“They were just good people,” he said.
Jessup said that Vance was also the first person to ever let him put a sign in his yard, back when Jessup was first running for city council. He said Vance never let anyone else put a sign up, but always asked for one of the mayor’s.
Jessup said he could only speculate as to what had happened to cause the incident. He said there was nothing at all he knew about that would lead to it. Jessup said Vance had left a note, but details of that note have not been released — and may never be.
“I just don't know where it came from,” he said. “It just does not make sense at all.”
Jessup said he is left looking for answers and trying to make sense of it all. He said the city’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Vances' surviving family in this difficult time.