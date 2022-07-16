City of Riverside cuts ribbon on new playground

RIVERSIDE — The City of Riverside celebrated the opening of its new city playground Saturday.
City officials, members of the Riverside Beautification Organization, and other residents came together Saturday to cut the ribbon on the new playground which has been years in the making.
“There's a lot of people to thank,” Mayor Rusty Jessup said. “I mean we could really go back five years to when we first started with this idea.”
Jessup said the project could not have been completed without the efforts of the Riverside Beautification Organization, who raised funds to pay for the new playground equipment.
“[The] mayor and council put a lot of work into this, but not nearly as much work as the Riverside Beautification ladies,” he said. “I cannot say thank you enough for the work that y’all did.”
Jessup specifically thanked Patty Yates, who wrote several grants for the project over the last few years, and RBO President Julie Pounders. He also thanked Charity Steele which also donated $25,000 for the installation of the equipment.
Jessup said that the project has its roots back in 2018, when he decided the city needed to focus on its outdoor offerings to residents. Pounders said he was quick to reach out to the RBO.
“Rusty called some of us in the RBO into his office and said ‘you need to help on two projects, the park and the playground’ so we took his word for it,” she said. “We started raising money for the playground and working on the park.”
Pounders said the RBO has been working on that fundraising ever since, even during the height of the pandemic.
“We couldn't even have our poker run in 2020, because everything was shut down,” she said. “So we started having monthly fundraisers. We had a lot of bake sales, we had raffles, we had auctions, we had everything.”
While Jessup said the pandemic did slow some of the progress on the project, Pounders said the RBO never stopped working to raise money.
Jessup and Pounders also agreed that the project is far from finished as the city and RBO want to work to add new equipment as time goes on.
One addition that's already been made is Book Nook put in place by the St. Clair Children’s Policy Council. Cheryle Fagan said the organization collaborated with another organization called Better Basics, a Birmingham based organization that focuses on literacy. She said the book nook itself was built by students at the Eden Career Center with books donated by several community organizations.
“We hope to keep it full of books,” Fagan said, adding that children can take a book without and need to leave one.