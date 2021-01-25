City of Leeds welcomes Buc-ee's

LEEDS — City officials and dignitaries from around St. Clair and Jefferson counties gathered Monday to welcome Buc-ee's to Leeds.
During a grand opening ceremony, Mayor David Miller thanked officials from both counties for their work on ensuring the city would land a Buc-ee's location.
Miller said the convenience store and gas station is a momentous step in the economic future of Leeds.
Miller said the city competed with cities from across Alabama for the location, which is the second in the state.
“Everybody was after them,” he said. “We are so thankful we won.”
Miller said while the competition was fierce, working with Buc-ee’s in making the project come together has been a pleasure.
The mayor said the chain is well known in its home state of Texas, but is new to Alabama.
He said his initial announcement was met with a muted reaction, but as information about Buc-ee’s has spread through the city so has excitement.
Despite the excitement, the mayor said he still had one email calling the sprawling 120 pump facility just another gas station.
The Owner and Chief Executive officer of Buc-ee’s Arch “Beaver” Aplin III also spoke at the event, saying he intended the location to be far more than just another gas station.
He started his remarks by complementing the leadership of the city of leads for their help in making the new location happen.
“The experience was just exceptional from the get-go,” Aplin said. “We just felt welcome.”
He said that while he knows not many people in Alabama recognize his company's brand, that is because Buc-ee’s has only recently moved out of the state of Texas.
Aplin said the company's first store outside of Texas was in Alabama. A Georgia store was second, and the Leeds location is third. Aplin said that emphasizes his company's commitment to the state.
“I can assure you we love the state,” he said. “We’re excited, very excited, about the opportunity to be here in the southeast.”
Aplin said he wants to be able to bring Buc-ee’s unique experience to Alabama and share that experience to more people.
He said his company is committed to excellence, cleanliness and a good store experience. He said while Buc-ee’s is often described as a gas station, his stores try to be more.
“I’m not sure what we should call ourselves,” Aplin said, “but we’d like to take it to the next level.”
Mayor Miller said the store has already hired 281 local people to staff the store, with the ultimate expectation to have 300 employees in total.
He said that it is hard to overestimate what the total economic impact will be for Leeds. He said it comes with growth in housing and other areas around the city.
“Our economic future is assured,” he said.
The mayor also said he believes the gas tax revenue from the location will be significant, with an estimated sale of 18 million gallons of gas in the first year alone.