City Council OKs nature trail planning

MOODY — The City Council has voted to move forward with the planning and possible development of a new walking trail/boardwalk along the Little Cahaba River.
The council earlier this week unanimously approved to allow the city engineer to design plans and engineering for the proposed one-mile trail, which could later be extended by another mile, if the city is able to secure permission from landowners to continue the nature trail along the river.
Mayor Joe Lee said the city has a 100-foot easement on the east side of the Little Cahaba River, where the trail would be constructed.
He said the costs for plans and engineering would not exceed $20,000.
Lee said by having design plans, along with additional funding for the project, the city could have a better chance with tapping into grant money to help pay for the project. He said grants for this type of project are normally an 80/20 match, with the city responsible for 20 percent of the project cost.
The entrance to the boardwalk/trail would be at Carol Jones Road, Lee said.
The 12-foot wide trail is handicapped accessible and would have a designated 4-foot wide bike path on one side of the trail.
In other matters at its Monday meeting, the council:
— Introduced new police officer Joshua Clinkscales, who is coming from the University of Alabama in Birmingham Police Department.
— Approved to purchase repair parts for a police vehicle from O’Reilly Auto Parts at a cost of $1,232.
— Approved to have Thompson Tractor repair a city backhoe at a cost not to exceed $1,600.
— Approved to pay American Leak Detection $599 to check for fire pump leaks.
— Approved to replace bulbs, fuses and repair athletic field lights through the city park. Poe Electric will complete the work at a cost of $3,483. This will include the replacement of scoreboard lights.
— Approved to rescind a resolution and accept the roads in the Creek View subdivision.
— Approved the purchase of a 2023 Silverado 1500 truck from Donohoo Chevrolet at a cost of $44,338.
— Approved to pay up to $6,000 to replace an engine in one of the police department vehicles.