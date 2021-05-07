Citizens Baptists honors Shaddix during National Nurses Week

Citizens Baptist Medical Center presented its 2021 Nursing Excellence Award recently to Kaitlyn Shaddix, RN, according to a news release.
Shaddix, a nurse in the intensive care unit, was nominated by hospital physicians who felt she exemplifies Citizens Baptist's mission and values.
“We are grateful to all our nurses and humbled by the hard work they perform every day,” Brookwood Baptist Health CEO Tim Puthoff said. “Nursing is one of the most rewarding careers, but also one of the most challenging. This week is about paying tribute to nurses and the daily impact they have on our patients’ lives.”
This is also National Nurses Week, which began Thursday and runs through Wednesday. Citizens Baptist Medical Center kicked it off with a breakfast.
The annual Nurses Week celebration recognizes the critical role nurses perform in our hospital and for our community, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are proud to celebrate our nurses and recognize the strong commitment, compassion and high-quality care they provide to our patients," Citizens Baptist Medical Center CEO Frank Thomas said. "Now more than ever, they truly make a difference in the lives of our community.”
National Nurses Week is celebrated annually to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, according to the release.