Children's Place hosts first sit down luncheon since 2019

PELL CITY — The Children’s Place hosted the return of its normal annual luncheon Tuesday for the first time since 2019.
The St. Clair County Children’s Advocacy Center, better known as the Children's Place held its first proper fundraising luncheon since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The organization held a drive-through event last year and it was canceled completely in 2020. Before that cancellation, the luncheon had been held for 28 years straight.
Despite the disruptions the event was well attended, with St. Clair County District Attorney and Children’s Place Board Member Lyle Harmon commenting on the big crowd.
Education Coordinator Cheryle Fagan said the organization was very happy to see a return to some normalcy.
“We are so excited to be back in person,” she said, “and everybody that we’ve talked with, they're very glad that we’re back. It's a good visiting time, it's a good fellowship time and they get to see people they don't see very often.”
The luncheon was once again held at First Baptist Church of Pell City. Entertainment for the luncheon was provided by local talents Sarah Crow from Ashville High School and Daniel Ray, Malia Thibido and Jordan Sheridan from Jamison Taylor School of Music. Dr. Micheal Barber returned as master of ceremonies and helped provide some music with a few friends. The food was provided by Charlie's Barbeque in Odenville and served by volunteers from Pell City High School.
Fagan said the luncheon is always the organization's biggest fundraiser each year. She said the event has actually seen a lot of growth this year.
“We’ve had a lot of new people send in money this year, a lot of new sponsors,” Fagan said. “We are grateful for that.”
She also said that the increase of businesses in Pell City is allowing Children’s Place to do more community fundraisers such as spirit nights. Fagan said the organization is having such an event at Freddy’s Steakburgers in a few weeks.
All of these fundraisers go to the Children’s Place’s overall goal of helping abused children.