You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Children's Place holds drive through luncheon

children's place luncheon 2021

The St. Clair Child Advocacy Center held its annual luncheon Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

 Bob Crisp, Daily Home chief photographer, bcrisp@dailyhome.com

PELL CITY — The St. Clair Child Advocacy Center held its annual luncheon Tuesday as a drive-through event.

The center teamed up with Milo’s to provide boxed lunches for ticket holders because of the pandemic.

According to Bethany Dowling, a therapist with the center, the event commemorates Child Abuse Awareness Month each April and serves as one of the centers primary fundraisers. She said the event has been held for 28 years until last year when it was cancelled because of pandemic restrictions.

This year marks the return of the luncheon.

 

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

Tags