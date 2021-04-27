Children's Place holds drive through luncheon

PELL CITY — The St. Clair Child Advocacy Center held its annual luncheon Tuesday as a drive-through event.
The center teamed up with Milo’s to provide boxed lunches for ticket holders because of the pandemic.
According to Bethany Dowling, a therapist with the center, the event commemorates Child Abuse Awareness Month each April and serves as one of the centers primary fundraisers. She said the event has been held for 28 years until last year when it was cancelled because of pandemic restrictions.
This year marks the return of the luncheon.