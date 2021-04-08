Children's Place announces drive through luncheon

PELL CITY — The Children's Place St. Clair Child Advocacy Center has announced it will hold its annual luncheon April 27 with a drive-through twist.
Bethany Dowling, a therapist with the center, said that because of the ongoing pandemic this year's event will feature a drive-through format with ticket-holders getting a boxed lunch.
Dowling said the event has long been an important one for the center as it both serves as one of its primary fundraisers and commemorates Child Abuse Awareness Month each April.
“We have had a luncheon every year for 28 years,” Dowling said, adding that last year was the only exception due to pandemic restrictions.
Dowling said the center puts on the lunch by contacting businesses that want to be involved and selling tickets. Dowling said tickets for the event are $15 this year and pay for a boxed lunch. She said the ticket sales are already going well.
“We’ve sold quite a bit so far,” Dowling said.
She said the center is teaming up with Milo’s this year to provide the lunches. She said people are also welcome to make donations if they are not interested in a lunch. Dowling said both tickets and donations are tax deductible.
Dowling said the event is important as it helps to fund Children’s Place, which provides services to children and families dealing with abuse.
“The specific purpose is to help children who have been abused,” she said. “We are the resources that coordinate the services between children and families.”
Dowling said she feels the Children's Place does important work by giving a voice to children in bad situations who may not be able to speak for themselves while also given them someone they can talk to.
“Breaking the silence and being the voice is so important because the child is scared,” she said “it's vital that we are here.”
Dowling said the event will be April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested in tickets can call 205-338-8847. Dowling said the cutoff to get a ticket is April 21.