Children’s Place benefit luncheon to be held April 18

A benefit luncheon for the Children’s Place, which provides support and services for young victims of abuse and trauma, will be held Tuesday, April 18, in the Family Ministries building of Pell City’s First Baptist Church.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m., and in addition to lunch, there’s to be entertainment from area school groups throughout the event.
The 2023 occasion is themed “Celebrating 30 years of Serving St. Clair County,” commemorating the three decades of providing for children and families in need of services.
“This event has been very successful every year because of the support of businesses, individuals and the civic organizations in our community,” said LaRae Williams, president for the board of directors.
Groups and organizations can reserve tables for eight for $200, and the deadline for reservations is April 7. Individual tickets are $20, and also need to be reserved, as no tickets will be available at the door.
You may call the center to reserve tickets at 205-338-8847.
“Local contributions are vital to our success and allow us to provide important services to St. Clair County families and support a coordinated effort to assist abused children and promote abuse prevention,” Williams said.
The Children’s Place has been working within St. Clair County 30 years this year, providing support and services for young victims of abuse and trauma.
The center provides an environment to embrace the young victims, help them and their families through the court process and investigations, as well as the process of addressing their experiences and a safe place when needed.
The Children’s Place began when the St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Human Resources, and Friends of Children (a group formed in 1984), joined together with their combined resources to open the facility. The house it uses was donated by a local family, while contributions and support continued to provide other needs.
The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and can benefit from funding through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, United Way of Central Alabama, the National Children’s Alliance Foundation, state appropriations and other support.
The agency reports that on a daily basis, hundreds of people are effected by sexual violence, physical neglect, and abuse. Yearly numbers of abuse are totaling 700,000.
An important mission of The Children’s Place is supplying education and information about abuse. It identifies many of the signs of ongoing abuse including unexplained injuries, changes in behavior and school performance, fear of going home or fear of caregivers, an increased awareness of the need for food, self-harm and poor hygiene.
The Children’s Place also identifies possible hints of abuse as including ‘secrets’ that cannot be told, showing unusual or sexually inappropriate behavior, changed behavior such as aggressiveness, becoming clingy or withdrawn, and/or having nightmares.
Executive director for The Children’s Place is Pam Hendrick-Kelley.
The board of directors consists of LaRae Williams, president; Melissa Frazier, treasurer; Jackie Robinson, secretary; and members Gwendolyn Connelly, Myra Courtney, Lisa Dickey, Malinda Fomby, Marion Frazier, Larry Golden, Will Hardwick, Lyle Harmon, Theresa Harris, James Hill, Nancy Mitchell, Cherri Pilkington, Stephanie Reece, Ron Richardson, Latoya Orr Threatt, Krista Turney, Bonnie Voss, Josh Winslett and honorary members Sara Beth Blair, Brenda Jones, Teresa Lovejoy and Terry Surles.