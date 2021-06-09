Chief Rick Oliver looks back on the call that made his career

RIVERSIDE — Police Chief Rick Oliver is reflecting over a long career as he prepares to retire in August.
Oliver has been the chief at Riverside for 13 years and has been in law enforcement for over 30 years.
Originally from Tupelo, Mississippi, the chief moved to Birmingham when he was 11. He later began his career as a police officer there in 1990 before first coming to Riverside as a patrol officer in 1993. In 1997 he became a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputy and served again as a patrol officer for a year before he was moved to the 30th Judicial Drug Task Force where he remained until 2003.
In 2004, Oliver was promoted to sergeant and coordinated the Sheriff’s Project Lifesaver program in its early stages.
The Chief was made a narcotics investigator for the Sheriff’s Office in 2005, a job he stayed in until 2017 even after he had been hired as chief for Riverside in 2008.
“May of 2008 until 2017, I did both full time jobs,” Oliver said. “I worked six to two here at Riverside as chief and also from two to eleven I worked narcotics.”
He said it was a lot of work but he was able to accomplish a lot of good and get his retirement in order.
Despite all that hard work Oliver said he feels it was all worth it
“I’ve had a tremendous career,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed serving the citizens of St. Clair County and the citizens of Riverside.”
Oliver said he's taken part in most areas of law enforcement from undercover work to patrol duty to even court security. He has had the opportunity to work under three different Sheriffs and even worked night shifts with current Sheriff Billy Murray when they were both deputies.
Yet, despite all that Oliver said there is really one call that has had the biggest impact on him during his career.
“If I were to pick out one incident that iced my career’s cake it would be on February 14, which was Valentine's Day 2018,” he said.
Oliver said he received a call from railroad workers that were working on the tracks near city hall about a suspicious vehicle on the other side of the tracks with a young female and an adult male passed out behind the wheel.
“They were concerned she was going to get out and get into one of the ponds or get out and get on the railroad tracks,” he said.
The chief said because the man appeared to be passed out then Riverside Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski, who now holds the same position at Pell City, went with him in case there was a need for medical assistance.
“I approached the vehicle and the guy was super super nervous so that flagged me,” Oliver said.
He said as the encounter continued he noticed the girl, who was about four years old, was dressed in an adult hoodie and adult pajama pants. The chief said that and the man’s demeanor and story just made him not feel right.
“It wasn’t right,” he said. “God blessed me to pick those things out.”
Oliver said the little girl had actually been abducted from her family in John’s Island, South Carolina a couple days before. He was eventually able to seemingly convince the man to come back to city hall to sit down and talk and the man asked the chief to carry the little girl.
“After I got possession of the girl, she wrapped me up like a magnet,” Oliver said with a laugh.
The man then bolted back to the car and drove away, but not before Oliver put a round into his rear tire while still holding on to the little girl. The chief then called in help from friends at the FBI, Agents John Hamilton and Frank Langdon.
“One was in Gadsden, one in Birmingham, I call them about the little girl and they were in my parking lot in 15 minutes,” Oliver said.
The chief said the man had stolen the car in Georgia that had a tracker on it. With Hamilton’s help he was able to track the vehicle and the man was eventually apprehended just over the Mississippi state line. During this, Langdon helped Oliver locate the little girl’s family.
The chief said he still stays in touch with the family and they sometimes visit. He said they have all adopted each other.
“Her mom sends me pictures almost every week,” he said before pulling up a picture on his phone, “her riding her bicycle, her losing teeth.”
He said being able to get the little girl back to her family was the highlight of his career.
“That is the icing on the cake ,” Oliver said, voice full of emotion. “There won't ever be anything better than that.”
In the end though, the chief gives the credit for the rescue not to himself or Kurzejeski, but to God.
“Being in the right place at the right time, there is nobody who can put you there except God,” Oliver said, “and he knew that baby needed to be rescued and I was just a tool, but I am thankful I was there.”