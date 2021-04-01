Chapel in the Pines preparing for annual Easter service

PELL CITY — Pell City’s Chapel in the Pines is preparing to begin services this Easter Sunday.
Pell City First United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Byron Vance said the outdoor chapel will kick off its summer season of services with a 6:30 a.m. sunrise Easter service at the Amphitheater at Pell City’s Lakeside Park.
Vance said Chapel in the Pines will begin normal weekly services May 2, which will run through Sept. 26. The pastor said he is excited to begin Chapel services again after last year.
“Last year we had an abbreviated season due to the coronavirus, so we are happy to have a full season,” Vance said. “We think it's going to be a good year.”
He said last year Chapel in the Pines were forced to start their season late in the summer because of the pandemic. Vance said the chapel also instituted seating restricts that had attendees sit in every other row. He said that in respect to the continuing nature of the pandemic, chapel will still encourage worshipers to socially distance.
Vance said Chapel in the Pines is a community religious organization that is meant to serve people around Lake Logan Martin, both full-time residents and those that are only here on weekends over the summer. He said the idea was for a church away from church.
“It was basically the idea of one of our church members in the mid-60s when the lake was being formed,” Vance said, adding that the pastor at the time, the Rev. Wayne Graham, took the idea and ran with it.
He said while he and his church are obviously United Methodist in denomination, Chapel in the Pines seeks to reach out to the local faith community by having a rotating slate of preachers each week.
“My goal would always be for it to be someone connected to a church locally,” the pastor said, but added that it could be from any local Christian church whether they be Methodist, Baptist or even Catholic.
Vance said Chapel in the Pines has also been giving out mission related grants for many years since its founding .
“That sort of became part of the ethos of that worship community as well,” he said. “Last year, we gave out 19 mission grants totaling $47,500.”