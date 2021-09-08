Change of venue denied in case of man indicted for killing of St. Clair DA's son

PELL CITY — The man indicted in connection with the killing of the St. Clair County District Attorney’s son in 2019 has been denied a change of venue for the time being.
Talladega County Circuit Court Judge Chad Woodruff has filed a motion denying Micheal Iervolino a change of venue at this time.
Iervolino was indicted in October 2020 on two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon, a member of the U.S. Air Force and son of St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
The two counts come from the same incident which originally occurred in November of 2019. One count charges Iervolino with fatally shooting Harmon while inside of a vehicle; the second charges him with fatally shooting Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle.
Iervolino is also charged with one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of theft of property in the first degree in connection with alleged vehicle thefts that took place prior to Harmon’s death.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, who is prosecuting the case after the recusal of DA Harmon, has previously said the State is seeking the death penalty on both capital murder charges.
Woodruff, who is presiding over the case after St. Clair Circuit Judges Phill Seay and Bill Weathington recused themselves, said he is denying a motion for change of venue from Iervolino’s defence attorneys Robert Bently and Bill Barnett made Aug. 20. The judge said a defendant can request a change of venue if a fair and impartial trial is not possible in the original place of trial. Woodruff said in his order that he reviewed submitted newspaper articles along with an independent search of all media coverage of the case.
He said his review did not indicate a need for a change of venue.
“In review of said exhibits, the court accepts there has been some level of pre-trial media coverage as would be expected.” Woodruff said. “The mere existence of some level of pre-trial media is not determinative without further analysis.”
He said ultimately there is no evidence of prejudice or community saturation related to the case at this time that would cause the court to find that an impartial jury could not be selected.
Nevertheless, Woodruff said the court will go through an extensive jury selection process of prospective jurors on Nov. 1 before the beginning of the trial in the case. He said the court will examine matters of pretrial publicity and other matters during this process in order to revisit the motion to change venue.