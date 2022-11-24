Chamber of Commerce notes three new businesses, and a 10-year anniversary

Last week, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of three new local businesses and the 10-year anniversary of another business, marking the continued growth of the area.
“We are so excited to see the positive economic growth in our area,” said Pell City Chamber of Commerce executive director Urainah Glidewell.
The businesses range from The Ash Agency, an independently owned insurance agency, to Vulcan Tire and Automotive’s newly constructed location in Pell City on the corner of Alabama 34 and U.S. 231.
“I think it’s important for us to support our local businesses, especially our small businesses,” Pell City Councilman Jay Jenkins said. “We appreciate them coming to Pell City.”
The Ash Agency is owned by Ashley Green, who has 20 years of experience in the insurance field. The Ash Agency offers a wide variety of insurance products from home, auto and watercraft to recreational vehicles, antique vehicles, flooding, workers compensation, commercial lines and many more.
Vulcan Tire & Automotive is a family owned and locally operated business serving Birmingham, Moody, Hoover, Gardendale, Trussville, Mountain Brook, and its newest location in Pell City. Construction began at its location on the corner of Alabama 34 and U.S. 231 in February and officially opened last week.
The Pell City Chamber also held a ribbon cutting at B Photo, Supplies, and Framing, owned by Gayle and John Kirkpatrick. This is their second location, with their other location being in Hoover. B Photo, Supplies and Framing is located at 2305 Stemley Bridge Road and features a photography studio that is open to other professional photographers for use, along with photography supplies and custom framing.
Alabama Anesthesiology and Pain Consultants celebrated 10 years in Pell City at its location on Dr. John Haynes Drive, across the street from the future Pell City Square shopping center.
The firm has four locations, including Moody, Rainbow City, Anniston, and Pell City.
Alabama Anesthesiology and Pain Consultants is a “multidisciplinary group of professionals dedicated to understanding patients in pain through assessment, diagnosis and treatment of pain related disorders.” It was founded by Dr. Matthew Bennet.
“The Pell City Chamber is proud to welcome new businesses to our area and celebrate businesses that continue to invest in our community,” Glidewell said. “We are looking forward to the continued development of our area and appreciate the support of our local businesses.”