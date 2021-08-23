CEPA, St. Clair County High School students to screen short film this weekend at Sidewalk Film Festival

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts will present its first film at Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Festival this weekend.
The film titled “Miss Christmas Business,” will be presented as part of the festival’s Teen Shorts category Saturday at 10 a.m.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said the film being accepted into Sidewalk is exciting for him and the students who put it together.
He said the short film is the product of work by St. Clair County High School’s Saints in the Spotlight Drama Club through a relatively new program called Spotlight Studio
Spotlight Studio is a part of CEPA’s Spotlight program, which helps manage drama clubs at several high schools around the county. Thompson has said previously that Spotlight Studio was created out of necessity as the COVID-19 pandemic has made live theater, the speciality of Spotlight and CEPA in general, incredibly difficult. The idea of the program was to expand what CEPA offered students into podcasting, video work, and even short film.
Thompson said he always wanted to end up with Spotlight Studio making something that could be exhibited in a film festival.
“That was always part of the goal … it needs to go and be screened somewhere,” he said. “We just got lucky that Sidewalk was on board.”
Thompson said he originally wanted the program to build toward film from the beginning, but to do that he had to first start with script writing.
“If you can just get interested in script writing we can make a film,” he said about the idea.
Thompson said he found that interest in students which led to a podcast series known as “The Black Box,” which mostly featured original audio drama created by students. He said the idea was to build in layers, writing, audio and then video, all the things you need to make a film.
“Once you have the script and the audio you are halfway through production,” Thompson said.
Yet, he said for the first time CEPA also needed the person to head it up.
Thompson said Spotlight found that person in Lacey Pierson, who recently graduated from SCCHS.
Pierson is 18 and started classes at Auburn University last week, but she spent a good portion of her high school years in Saints in the Spotlight. She said she originally got involved in making the film with her and a group of friends writing Black Box’s fifth episode “A Hallmark Christmas,” a parody of tropes used in the cable channel's famous lineup of holiday movies.
“Since we couldn't really do much in the first semester play wise this was something Spotlight offered us to try to write a podcast and then we would actually be able to record and produce it,” Pierson said.
She said she ended up helping to write the podcast and then directing it. Pierson said to be a part of that was an amazing opportunity and helped her realize she had a passion for the work.
“And then for event to be turned into a short film, it is crazy that I got to do that,” she said, “and I'm really glad I did because I don’t know if I ever would have known that that was something i was really passionate about if i hadn't been presented with that opportunity.”
Pierson said Thompson recruited some people with film experience to help guide her and the other students through the process, which was pretty extensive. She said they had to rewrite the script, with one particular change being removing the narrator from the original audio version, making storyboards and getting makeup and costumes set up
“Most of the work came before the actual shooting, for me at least,” Pierson said.
Then she said it all got down to shooting the film. As the director Pierson said she had to work with the actors during the shooting process. She said this isn't something she was completely new to as she had served as assistant director for her club's play her junior year and actually directed their 2021 stage production just a month before filming.
“It's really interesting to see the differences and similarities between them,” she said.
Pierson said that ultimately she really enjoyed the experience and is really glad she got a chance to look at something she never would have experienced otherwise.