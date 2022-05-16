CEPA premieres student made podcast "Sem;colon"

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts premiered the podcast version “Sem;colon” during a watch party Monday night.
The event was attended by students who had worked on the podcast along with the CEPA staff, parents and others who have supported them during the production.
The podcast version of “Semi;colon” is one part of a multimedia project produced by students at Pell City High School and facilitated and supported by CEPA. The center announced in February that it would also produce a film version of the story which started as a silent movie filmed on a cellphone by Pell City High Freshman Anna Claire Hathorn, who serves as director for both the podcast and the film. The podcast will be the first episode of the second season of CEPA’s “Black Box” podcast series and like the other episodes of that series is told in a radio drama style. Hathorn said the podcast should be released on most platforms Tuesday.
“Sem;colon” is a harrowing story of a high school student named Evelyn and deals with issues like teenage anxiety, depression and intrusive thoughts. The podcast makes no attempts to dress up those issues and instead looks at them head on.
In an interview segment of the podcast With CEPA Director Jeff Thompson several students discussed how they could relate to the topic and how in some cases it helped them realize the enormity of it.
After the podcast ended, Thompson told the students that worked on “Sem;colon” that they had made something excellent.
“That's a really strong take on this by a bunch of really brave people who are putting themselves out there to try and educate others on what this is like,” he said. “My question for y'all is what do you want it to do?”
Several students mentioned they wanted the podcast to lead to people to be more open about their mental health struggles and to talk about the issues people face more.
One voice in the theater simply said “guys this is going to save so many lives.”
Thompson said he hopes it does.
“I think that's the point of this, there's a lot of hope here,” he said, “because not a lot of people step out onto this branch.”
Hathorn said it was an honor to be working on “Sem;colon” and that she is glad to be able to work on something that may change the stigma around an important issue.
“We try to cover up things and make life look like it's perfect,” she said. “It's basically setting a stigma around how you always have to be ok, but you don't always have to be ok. It's ok to have bad days.”
Maggie Hooie, who played Evelyn in the podcast, said she was interested in being part of the project because mental health isn’t something she sees discussed often. She said she felt she could get a lot out of taking part and hopes it will do a lot of good.
“I was just mind-blown to have something like this done at our school, because it's definitely not a topic that's talked about here much, Hooie said. “I really believe that it's going to affect people and that's what we hope, that even if we can just save one person or help one person our job is done.”
Mikah Lee, who plays Evelyn’s younger sister Claire, said acting in the podcast was pretty emotional, because of how heavy the material was but it was an interesting process.
“The recording process was really cool, I’ve never done anything like that,” she said.
Both also said it was a lot of fun to be able to get together for the premiere.
“This really brought it to life,” Lee said