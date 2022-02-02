CEPA hires spotlight studio coordinator

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts has officially hired a coordinator for its Spotlight Studio program, Nicholas Fason.
Fason has served as Technical Director for the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City for more than a year, primarily assisting the nonprofit with lighting and sound operation and education for live productions. This month, Fason was hired to lead the development of the Spotlight Studio program.
“Simply put, he’s the right person for this position,” CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said. “Nicholas was already our organization’s leader in the tech booth and has trained dozens of others in technical operation. His passion for digital performance and continued drive to improve his own skills means we expect this program to advance faster than we originally predicted.”
While Fason has served as tech director, he's also a product of the spotlight program. He's a graduate of St. Clair County High School and a former member of the Saints in the Spotlight Drama Club.
“I’ve been doing it since sophomore year of high school,” he said of his time with CEPA
CEPA created Spotlight Studio in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic limiting performance options for members of the Spotlight Drama program, an all-ages drama outreach and education effort led by CEPA in St. Clair County. Spotlight Drama has seven active clubs in the county and more than 300 members.
Thompson said Spotlight Studio creates new avenues for performers, technicians, writers and designers by providing them with hands-on content creation opportunities. he said the program began with short videos in 2020 and has led to a successful podcast, “The Black Box'' by Spotlight Studio and the creation of a short film screened at Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham in 2021 “Miss Christmas Business” by Saints in the Spotlight, St. Clair County High School.
Thompson said Fason will lead the development of The Black Box podcast and Spotlight Films moving forward. He will also be working steadily on creating new digital performance spaces for members of area Spotlight Clubs. Fason for his part seems ready to get started.
“We want to continue to expand the program,” he said. “We are starting this season strong. We are excited.”
Fason said the jump from technical directing for theater to working on digital media is smaller than some people might think. He said there are still constants like a director, actors and a script because CEPA has largely focused on narrative audio and video productions. Fason admitted he actually wasn’t that familiar with the genre of audio and radio dramas before CEPA started “The Black Box,” but has since learned more about the format. He said that he wants to see the program expand and give more opportunities to students in the county.
“I really want to see it expand and be the best creative outlet students are given,” Fason said. “I’m thrilled by the chance to drive it forward. With the tremendous amount of community support CEPA receives and the wealth of talent and dedication in Spotlight’s membership, I believe we can show this community some very cool things in the coming years.”
He said that he feels the job will also be a great opportunity for him personally.
“It's going to teach me to be more direction oriented and leadership capable,” Fason said.