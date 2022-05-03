CEPA announces summer program

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts has announced its annual Spotlight Summer Drama Camp.
Spotlight Program Coordinator Shelby Duke said the center's two week drama camp for children and teens will return July 11-22.
Duke said the program features both a 9 a.m. to noon program for 6- through 17-year-olds and a 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. “master class” for more advanced 12- to 17-year-olds. She said the program is meant to help young people to learn acting basics and be introduced to theater.
“It's just a two-week program with a big finale of a show on the last day of camp,” Duke said.
She said the two classes will do two different shows with the regular camp working on a musical and the master class working on a one act production. Duke said both are a big challenge.
“The master class is more in depth because it focuses on acting technique,” she said.
Yet the other class also works to take kids with varying skill levels to do something as complicated as a musical in a short time period, but Duke said it's worth the effort for both classes
“It's a challenge in itself because we have two weeks to put on a musical,” she said. “It's something that the kids are proud of and that we are proud of.”
Duke said the campers are helped along with the preparations for these shoes by Kids Camp Director Maci Jonsey and Master Class Director Ashley Arrington along with several counselors, mostly volunteers who previously attended the camp themselves.
The spotlight coordinator said the core of the camp is to introduce children to theaters and the arts and hopefully help them explore possible interests.
“Sometimes the kids that come here have not experienced theater before,” Duke said. “We are kind of giving them the tools to find out who they are.”
She said they also tend to build new friendships through the camp that sometimes last for years. Duke said that's one reason she enjoys doing the camp every year.
“It's interesting watching these kids find a place they belong and feel comfortable with,” she said.