CEPA announces second film heading to Sidewalk Film Festival

CEPA’s latest student produced film, “Sem;colon”, has been accepted into the Sidewalk International Film Festival in Birmingham.
In a news release, CEPA announced that its latest film project will screen at Birmingham’s international film festival Aug. 27 at 12:45 p.m. A local premiere will be held at CEPA on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
“Sem;colon”, a 16-minute short produced and filmed this summer by CEPA’s Spotlight Studio, was accepted last week into the Sidewalk International Film Festival, scheduled for Aug. 26-28.
The release said “Sem;colon” will screen as part of the Teen Shorts Block scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Sidewalk Cinema in the Pizitz building in downtown Birmingham.
Since limited seating is available at the festival, CEPA is holding a premiere on Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public. The film is not rated, but CEPA warned that it contains adult themes and focuses on the subject of teen suicide. Parents are advised to use caution.
The release said “Sem;colon” started as a short film for the Pell City High School Film Club and was later converted by Anna Claire Hathorn and Emma Gibson to a podcast script. The audio version, directed by Hathorn and produced by CEPA as part of The Black Box by Spotlight Studio, is available on all platforms.
Hathorn and Gibson adapted the film script in spring of 2022. Hathorn directed the film, which was recorded in April using a student crew. Filming and post-production were managed by Spotlight Studio Coordinator Nicholas Fason throughout the summer.
The podcast and film are part of a greater effort by Sem;colon, also the name of an organization started by the students involved in the project, to raise awareness for mental health among students at Pell City High School.
The release said the process of scripting and recording an audio performance and converting that script to film included several students from Pell City High School and beyond.
Cepa Director Jeff Thompson said the significant work involved creates a hands-on educational process that results in learning new skills for artistic content creation including writing, directing, filming and editing.
“At CEPA, our goal is to provide new, educational opportunities in the performing arts, and we are honored that Anna Claire is working with us to produce 'Sem;colon',” Thompson said. “But, personally, I salute the bravery of these students, and I sincerely hope that their work on this project is able to reach people in need of an empathetic voice in the fight against teen suicide.”