Cepa announces second film and podcast project

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts has announced its second film project, “Sem;colon.”
Produced as part of CEPA’s Spotlight Studio program, the project also will include an audio drama podcast and is being led by Anna Claire Hathorn, a freshman at Pell City High School.
According to a news release from CEPA, “Sem;colon” first began as a silent film shot on a cell phone by Hathorn. When she presented it to her peers, they were moved by the subject matter — a teen, struggling with depression, was torn by thoughts of taking her own life.
The release said even before the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically increased the required daily screen time for students, they were suffering from the isolation that comes from adapting to an increasingly digital world. According to Hathorn, her intent behind the film was to shine a light on the current state of student mental health, and to make others aware of the internal issues she and her friends regularly face.
“I had a gut feeling that I wanted to do something that affected the real world,” she said. “Something that affects my age group is depression and suicide.”
CEPA’s Spotlight Studio program encouraged Hathorn to convert her idea for a silent film into an episode for The Black Box by Spotlight Studio Podcast.
“The first time I saw it, I was appreciative of the skill it took these students to create the film,” CEPA Executive DirectorJeff Thompson said, “but more than that, I was stunned by the bravery they’d exhibited in facing the subject directly.”
At the beginning of February, Hathorn directed her friends as they recorded a dramatic podcast episode. The result is a deep, critical look inside the brain of a teen as she struggles with mounting pressures in her life.
“Whenever I started, I didn't realize how deep of a subject it was,” she said. “But as I got more into the script, I realized how big this is. How deep and how emotional it can be for someone to go into a deep spiral and decide to end it all.
“When I was writing the ending, I was literally sobbing, and I realized this was something a lot of people could relate to on a personal level.”
The release said the podcast episode of “Sem;colon” is being edited, but Spotlight Studio is already working with Hathorn to develop a film script.
In 2021, Spotlight Studio produced its first short film, “Miss Christmas Business,” which was written and directed by Lacey Pierson, a member of the Saints in the Spotlight Drama Club at St. Clair County High School.
Miss Christmas Business was accepted into the Sidewalk International Film Festival in Birmingham in 2021 and screened for an audience during the event. CEPA intends to produce “Sem;colon” this spring and submit it for the 2022 event.
The release said the process of scripting and recording an audio performance and converting that script to film is one that will include several students from Pell City High School and beyond. The significant work involved creates a hands-on educational process that results in learning new skills for artistic content creation including writing, directing, filming and editing.
“At CEPA, our goal is to provide new, educational opportunities in the performing arts, and we are honored that Anna Claire is working with us to produce SEM;COLON,” Thompson said. “But personally, I salute the bravery of these students, and I sincerely hope that their work on this project is able to reach people in need of an empathetic voice in the fight against teen suicide.”
The podcast episode of SEM;COLON will be released in March 2022, and the film is expected to be complete by September.