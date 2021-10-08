CEPA announces return of packed fall season

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts is gearing up for a return to a largely normal fall season.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said the center is set to host a full season of shows this fall, something it has not been able to do since the beginning of the pandemic. He said even attempting to return to a normal schedule is a huge step for CEPA.
“It is huge for us,” Thompson said.
He said it's a big step to even feel like the public would support such a return, but CEPA feels it does.
“So far, we are seeing that they are and we might not have the totals we used to pre-pandemic but that's OK,” Thompson said. “So long as we are giving people the opportunity to come back out and experience the arts we are down, we’re trying.“
The director said the lineup of shows starts this weekend with Spotlight Core Club’s production of “God’s Favorite” By Neil Simon. The show, which is a modern retelling of the biblical story of Job, is free Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Thompson said making the show free is something that CEPA also did for its last show. He said because the center is mainly supported by grants and community support, they can make the show free without any real cost to the center. At the same time they can eliminate barriers keeping people from seeing the show.
This month, CEPA will also be hosting shows from both the Pell CIty and Moody Spotlight Drama Clubs.
Moody will be coming to CEPA for their Fall show for the first time with a stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby” on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and Oct 24 at 3 p.m.
Thompson said while Moody Spotlight has been putting on Fall performances before this will be there first on the big stage at CEPA. He said the change shows that the club really wants to bring their performances to the next level.
“They want to put on big shows,” Thompson said.
Pell City will be putting on a Halloween Spooktacular Talent Show on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Thompson said he is excited about the show as it's definitely something different for CEPA.
“It's a talent show and there's definitely a lot of talent at Pell City.
Pell City Spotlight will be putting on their proper fall show at CEPA on Nov. 18-20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m. The club will present “Puffs,” a story about a student at a certain wizard school but not the one with the scar and glasses.
Thompson said CEPA will also host two concerts this fall beginning with local rock group The WingNuts presenting “The British are Coming” on Nov. 7. He said the group always puts on a great show because it's a complete package of visuals and music.
“CEPA loves the WingNuts” Thompson said. “I expect this one to be the best yet.”
November will also see the return of Black Jacket Symphony to CEPA’s theater with Led Zeppelin IV on Nov. 26. Thompson said the show is actually the one CEPA and Black Jacket had planned for May 2020, that has been put off for over a year.
“I still have people who held their tickets for a year and a half and I am so grateful to them,” he said. “I moved over 100 tickets from May into this show.”
Thompson said he really appreciates the community’s support for the show. Tickets for both the WingNut and Black Jacket can be found at cepa.vbotickets.com/events.