CEPA announces new assistant director and fall production

The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts has announced its new assistant director and its next fall production.
CEPA said in a news release that Ash Arrington, a graduate of The University of Alabama’s Theater Program and former Spotlight Moody Club member, began working as assistant director and Spotlight Program coordinator in August
The release said Arrington brings with her a deep understanding of the Spotlight Program’s goals and mission, as she has been heavily involved in the organization for more than five years, serving as an event coordinator and Summer Camp director
CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said he feels Arrington is a great addition to CEPA’s staff.
“Ash brings an exciting vision to the Spotlight Program,” he said. “She has shown time and again the ability to create fantastic works on the stage, and I’m thrilled that her focus on education, inclusion, and quality will be on display at the center for the foreseeable future.”
In her new role, Arrington intends to maximize the organization’s reach into the St. Clair County arts community to bring more people together locally around their love of the performing arts. Currently, the Spotlight program helps more than 400 people across eight school or community drama Clubs produce plays at CEPA.
“In Spotlight, every person has a chance to find and focus on something they love about theater,” Arrington said. “I want to help people of all ages reach their goals in the arts, and CEPA offers an incredible variety of ways to do just that.”
Arrington’s directorial debut arrives at CEPA on Oct. 7-9 with “The Champagne Charlie Stakes”. The play, which is a production by the Spotlight Core Club, will be free and open to the public. Donations are welcome, and any donation received will support the Spotlight Program and its projects both on and off the stage.
“The Champagne Charlie Stakes” will star Larry Kornegh, Dianne Korneghy, Michael Dillard, Ginny Park, Beth Ann Agerton. The play focuses on a very special day at the racetrack, where “Champagne” Charlie, a race-track regular, has the sixth race named in his honor.