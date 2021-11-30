CEPA announces holiday festivities

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts has announced its schedule for the holiday season.
In a series of news releases, CEPA announced both its Christmas Celebration and its holiday show.
On Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m., CEPA presents its 2021 Christmas Celebration featuring music, film, food and drink and more throughout the evening. Hear jazz-inspired Christmas classics performed by Greg White feat. Keith White, enjoy a cappella carols by the quartet Surprise Package and watch the 2021 Spotlight Films Production "Ms. Christmas Business," the program's first short film.
“Over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CEPA has been unable to provide the myriad of performance opportunities for local artists that it would have liked to,” CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said. “Our 2021 Christmas Celebration is just that — a celebration of not only the season itself but also of the rich performing arts culture of this community as it returns to the stage in full force.”
During the event, you can visit with Santa, take photos in our Christmas Photo Booth, and enjoy tasty snacks and beverages. Plus, each ticket gives you a chance to win a prize from our raffle drawing.
CEPA also will introduce the cast of its upcoming Spotlight Kids play "Sherlock Holmes: A Christmas Tale," which takes the stage the following week with five performances from Dec. 16-19.
Spotlight Kids, one of CEPA’s eight drama clubs throughout St. Clair County returns to the stage this holiday season with a huge cast that is eager to tell you the story of a beloved character — Sherlock Holmes.
“Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular,” based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is a story that follows the lives of young Londoners as they work to solve Christmas mysteries. The story begins when, on a dare from her fellow street urchins, 14-year-old Wiggins tries to pickpocket a strange old man who is actually Sherlock Holmes in disguise.
Wiggins and Holmes must learn to trust each other as Wiggins and her group of street urchins help him solve two dangerous holiday mysteries: The Red Headed League and The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle.
“This play features a cast of talented performers from across the county,” Spotlight Program Coordinator and Director Shelby Maddox said. “It’s exciting and active and includes some stage effects we’ve never tried before in the Spotlight Kids program. We can’t wait for you to see it.”
Maddox added that this cast and crew includes more than 40 Spotlight members from across the county.
“Spotlight primarily works with residents in high school and college, but the number of younger students who show an interest in participating in the performing arts is growing,” Thompson said. “We’re excited to provide them this opportunity and we hope it propels many of them to continue pursuing stage performance through our school programs.”