Celebrity chef Martie Duncan to share cooking/hosting tips at Pell City Library

If you are hosting a holiday gathering, or if you’d just like some expert advice on special destinations in our home state for future reference, be sure to visit the Pell City Public Library Wednesday, Dec. 21, at noon.
Alabama’s own celebrity chef and cookbook author, Martie Duncan, will be on hand to share cooking and hosting tips, provide a cooking demonstration and share from her newest work, “Martie Duncan’s Sweet Home Alabama, Destinations and Dishes Worth the Trip.”
In this work, Martie takes readers on an Alabama recipe road trip from north Alabama to the Gulf coast, sharing her tips on where to go, and what to eat when you get there.
She also shares 90 “most-sought” recipes of favorite chefs, that you can prepare at home for your own special occasions.
Born in Birmingham, Martie learned to cook at her mother’s side, and still uses her mother’s rolling pin and magical cast iron skillet today.
In 2012, Martie represented Alabama during the eighth season of the popular Food Network competition, “Food Network Star.” Mentored by Alton Brown, she made it to the Final Four, winning first runner-up to winner Justin Warner.
In 2014, Martie’s passion for cooking and entertaining, and for the city of Birmingham, led her to create the award-winning cookbook, “Birmingham’s Best Bites” with co-writer Chanda Temple.
They teamed up again in 2017 to create “The Most Requested Recipes From Birmingham Restaurants, Then and Now.”
Encouraged by hundreds of requests via email and social media from fans of her previous books, Martie was inspired to write “Alabama Cravings, The Most Requested Recipes From Alabama Restaurants, Past & Present” in 2018.
Her website, MartieDuncan.com., is dedicated to teaching people how to have the best celebrations in their own homes with simple and affordable recipes, beautiful table settings and decorative spreads.
“Don’t panic,” says Martie. “ . . . I want you to relax and spend your time making memories, not sweating details because after all is said and done, the time we spent with people we love will be what matters.”
“The Pell City Public Library invites you to join us in welcoming Martie Duncan to our community as we gather to celebrate food and family, in this holiday season,” said Susan Mann, assistant library director.
Copies of Martie Duncan’s “Sweet Home Alabama: Destinations and Dishes Worth the Trip” will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free and open to the public, and is planned in connection with the library’s Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series.