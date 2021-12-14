Car fire on I-20 causes small traffic delay

PELL CITY — Traffic was slowed Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to control a car fire on I-20.
The Wattsville and Pell City Fire Departments responded at about 3 p.m. to a single sedan that had caught on fire on the side of the interstate near the Pell City exit. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear at the scene.
Sergeant Jake Riley with the Riverside Police Department, who was on the scene along with St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies said no one was hurt or appeared to have been in the car when it caught fire.