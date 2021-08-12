You are the owner of this article.
Car crash near Ashville claims life of Adger woman

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a woman killed in a car accident on Interstate 59 early Tuesday morning.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Amanda Parson, 49, of Adger was killed during a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning. 

Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal said in a news release the crash happened at about 1:36 a.m. Tuesday. 

He said Parsons, 49, was fatally injured when the 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving was struck by a 2013 Infiniti QX56 driven by Michelle Leavitt, 53, of Texas. The incident occured on the southbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 164, five miles west of Ashville. O’Neal said Parsons had been involved in a separate crash that left her vehicle disabled in the roadway moments before the collision. 

Russell said Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:08 a.m. from blunt force injuries.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

 

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

