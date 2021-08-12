Car crash near Ashville claims life of Adger woman

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a woman killed in a car accident on Interstate 59 early Tuesday morning.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Amanda Parson, 49, of Adger was killed during a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.
Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal said in a news release the crash happened at about 1:36 a.m. Tuesday.
He said Parsons, 49, was fatally injured when the 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving was struck by a 2013 Infiniti QX56 driven by Michelle Leavitt, 53, of Texas. The incident occured on the southbound lanes of I-59 near mile marker 164, five miles west of Ashville. O’Neal said Parsons had been involved in a separate crash that left her vehicle disabled in the roadway moments before the collision.
Russell said Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:08 a.m. from blunt force injuries.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.