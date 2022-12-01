Candlelight vigil to be held for 13-year-old girl

The family of 13-year-old Tairen Davis of Pell City will hold a candlelight vigil and celebration of life Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Pavilion 55 at Lakeside Park.
According to one family member, the Duran South student was a fan of Hello Kitty and pastel colors, and asks that the people attending the vigil dress accordingly. She was especially fond of pink.
A GoFundMe page to help cover funeral and burial expenses has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-star-has-fallen?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR16E_HQtkjlAGqBhs2pBBg7643WGvlf-wW6oiruleyljLB7hkbljIofHjI.
“We are hoping to really show support to all affected during this horrendous time,” the family member announcing the vigil said. “Talk to your loved ones …. be supportive …. You are loved, you are enough.”