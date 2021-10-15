Calhoun County man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

ASHVILLE — A Calhoun County man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a fiery crash that killed four people on Interstate 20 in 2018.
Justin Wells, 36, pled guilty to four counts of manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the deaths of four people, including three small children in November 2018.
St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Wells caused the deaths of Chester Earl Robinson, 43, of Birmingham, Aiasiah Porter, 2, Ne'veah Feagin, 1, and Queen Phillips, 11 months, by crashing into their vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
The mother of Porter and Phillips was also injured in the crash but was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and later released. Feagin was the other two children’s cousin.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said at the time that all victims were pronounced dead at the scene from blunt trauma and excessive heat.
Harmon said Wells was sentenced 20 years in prison, but the sentence was split requiring Wells to serve five years. According to his plea agreement Wells was giving time served for the last two-and-half years spent in the St. Clair County Jail and will spend the next two-and-a-half years in community corrections followed by a five year supervised probation.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mike Anderton, who was prosecuting the case, said while the plea is a resolution to the case, it will not make up for the lives lost.
“This is a resolution to the case, but it doesn't fix the tragedy that took place, it's a tragedy,” he said.
Harmon echoed Anderton saying that nothing will be able to repair the damage to the families that lost loved ones on the day of the crash.
“While we at the district Attorney’s office are glad that a resolution to this case was reached, it cannot repair the loss that these wonderful families have suffered and the tragic way in which the victims died,” the district attorney said.