Bulls on the Lake to make return this Friday and Saturday

Bulls on the Lake will make its return to the shores of Logan Martin with an extra night this weekend.
The annual rodeo will return this weekend beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. with a new Junior Bulls on the Lake event before the usual brocks and bulls show on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.
The event is being put on as always by the Pell City FFA Alumni Chapter and Triple H Bucking Bulls and will benefit Pell City High School’s FFA Chapter.
FFA Sponsor Laycie Bunt said all the organizers are hard at work getting the event ready.
“Things are really hectic right now,” she said Monday. “It's looking really good right now.”
Bunt said the big addition this year will be Friday’s more youth focused night of festivities.
“There is a professional junior rodeo association coming in,” she said, adding that there will also be events for local young people to also take part in.
Fellow Agriscience Teacher Paige Seigler said the events for local children will include mutton busting, dummy roping and goat tail tying, an event where the goal is to both catch a goat and then untie a ribbon from its tail. She said the last two events are modified versions of regular rodeo events made to get younger people interested and participating in a safe manner.
Bunt said the rodeo is always a family event but they really wanted to focus on youth. Siegler said the idea is to make sure young people know that participating in rodeo isn’t something unattainable and having a night for youth is meant to help dispel that.
Bunt said another part of making the event two nights is to try to bring the heavy crowds under control after the huge turnout last year.
“I am hoping this year by it being two nights it will split the crowd a little bit,” she said, but added that some people had already told her they planned to come both nights.
Seigler said proceeds will go to the FFA Alumni Chapter which will use the funds in its efforts to support students participating in FF at Pell City High School.
“They just support our kids to make sure there is no opportunity they miss out on because of money,” she said, adding that the chapter helps send students to national and state conventions and other competitions.
The alumni chapter also supports students by giving out scholarships. Bunt said normally the chapter has given out two scholarships during the event but this year will give out a third called the Tanner Carleton Memorial Scholarship. The new scholarship is meant to honor 11 year old Tanner Carleton who tragically lost his life during an accident while setting up for a rodeo at the St. Clair County Arena in March.
All three scholarships will be handed out Saturday night.