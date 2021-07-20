Bulls on the Lake set to return to Pell City this weekend

PELL CITY — The annual Bull on the Lake Rodeo will make its return to the Pell City Sports Complex this Saturday.
Pell City FFA Alumni Chapter President Tori Castleberry said the sixth annual event will make its return this Saturday after a pandemic caused hiatus last year.
“We are excited to be back,” she said. “We appreciate the city letting us have it and it's always a good time.”
Castleberry said the event will include mutton busting, where children at less than 70 pounds attempt to hold on to sheep, mini buckers which is where youngsters may do the same with Shetland ponies and proper bull riding overseen by Premier Bulls Tours.
Castleberry said there have been about 30 bullriders signed up so far.
She said on top of all the riding and the traditional rodeo clowns the event will also feature a show from Tim Lepard involving monkeys riding border collies. Castleberry said it will also feature food vendors, a petting zoo and inflatables for children to play on.
The event is being overseen by Mark Hale, owner of the Triple H Bucking Bulls & Rodeo Company. Castleberry said Bulls on the Lake was originally Hale’s idea and originally benefited the Pell City Fire Department. She said after the first year, Hale approached the FFA Alumni to see if they were interested in using the event to benefit Pell City High School’s FFA chapter and Agriscience program.
Castleberry said the alumni now work to secure sponsorships which help pay for the event. She said this year's sponsors are America’s First Federal Credit Union, the Alabama Farmers Cooperative and Smith and Sons Construction.
Castleberry said the profits from admissions for the event is used by the alumni to help students pay for the FFA related expenses and to help fund equipment for the high school agriscience program when necessary. She said Hale also takes a portion of the gate revenue and uses some of it to further give back to students by awarding scholarships. She said while usually these scholarships would go to two recent graduates, the pandemic has caused a minor shift in this year's recipients as there was no rodeo last year.
Catleberry said one of the scholarships will be awarded to Stewart Gallups who graduated from Pell City last year. She said Gallups attend the University of West Alabama where he is a member of the rodeo team.
Catleberry said the second scholarship recipient is Brooke Perry, who graduated in May. Perry served as the FFA State Secretary during the last school year and Castleberry said she is planning to attend Auburn University and major in Agriscience.
Castleberry said gates at the rodeo open at 5 p.m. with the show kicking off at 6 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $15 while tickets for children from ages 6 to 12 are $10. Children 5 or below get in for free.