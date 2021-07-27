Bulls on the Lake sees impressive turnout last Saturday

PELL CITY — Organizers say the annual Bulls on the Lake Rodeo had a record turnout last Saturday night.
“We had the largest turnout that we’ve ever had,” Pell City FFA Sponsor Laycie Bunt said. “It was amazing.”
She said the turnout for the lakeside rodeo, which is held on the lakeshore at the Pell City Sports Complex, was so high that attendees were parked as far away as Cropwell Baptist Church.
Bunt said she could not actually be sure how high the turnout was, as the tickets for the events were sold in a variety of ways and times, but guessed it was at least 2,500 people.
Those attendees had plenty to watch during the event. Bunt said 40 children under 70 pounds participated in mutton busting, where they attempted to hold on to a bucking sheep. She said 15 youngsters also participated in mini huckers, which involved Shetland ponies.
The main event of the rodeo was 10 registered bull riders with competition overseen by Premier Bull Tours.
Bunt said she thinks the popularity of the event comes from its uniqueness.
“It brings an event to Pell City that is maybe not that familiar to people,” she said, “but it’s good, clean family entertainment.”
Bunt said the event is a way for people to see a different side of agriculture. She said the event also greatly benefits her students. Bunt said the event benefits the Pell City FFA Alumni Chapter which helps the FFA pay for trips, dues and uniforms.
At the same time many of the students work the event and help sell sponsorships.
“They are very involved,” Bunt said, adding that several students were out late helping to clean up after the event.
The event’s producer Mark Hale, owner of the Triple H Bucking Bulls & Rodeo Company, also uses a part of his portion of the profits to give back to FFA through $500 scholarships.
This year the two scholarships were awarded to Stewart Gallups who graduated from Pell City last year and Brooke Perry who graduated in May.