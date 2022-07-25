Bulls on the Lake has big year with expanded schedule last weekend

Organizers say the seventh annual Bulls on the Lake rodeo was a resounding success.
Pell City Agriscience Teachers Laycie Bunt and Ben Castleberry said the rodeo saw great turnout during its extended stay at the Pell City Sports Complex this weekend. This year the event was expanded to include Junior Bulls on the Lake on Friday night as well as the usual rodeo on Saturday.
Castleberry said the new night was certainly as well attended as the event usually is, despite it being the first year there has been a youth rodeo night.
“I think we sold over 600 tickets Friday night,” he said. “It was awesome.”
Castleberry said Friday night centered around a youth rodeo association much like the adult association the event hosted Saturday. The young people compete in the same way the adults do and there were even some local participants.
He said 8-year-old Dawson Beavers and 15-year-old Hope Herrera, both of Pell City, competed in the proper association.
Herrera is an incoming Pell City High School sophomore and member of the FFA, which the rodeo supports. Castleberry said Herrera has also shown horses before but Friday she figuratively, though not literally, got in the saddle for a different kind of show.
“She rode bareback on the broncs,” he said.
Beavers, on the other hand, rode a mini bucking horse during his ride Friday. He is the son of a former cowboy and Pell City Resident Roderick Beavers.
Castleberry said Friday night also had events for local young people as well such as a roping contest, a goat tail untying contest and mutton busting, where instead of a horse or bull contestants attempt to hold on to a bucking sheep.
He said having events open to any young person from Pell City was important when the rodeo was being planned. Castleberry said he and his fellow ag teachers especially wanted to bring the event to the community and let children know it is an achievable thing they can get into.
“I think that was special,” he said.
Bunt said the return of “bull, brocks and barebacks” was also very well received Saturday night.
“We had a lot more than I expected Friday night and we saw a lot of people come back Saturday,” she said, adding that gates had to be closed around 8:30 p.m. because the arena was near fun capacity.
Bunt said there was even a big surprise with the last minute addition to four time world champion bareback riderJosh Cragar to the list of participants. She said he specifically flew in to compete on the shores of Lake Logan Martin.
“We found out Friday night or Saturday morning that he was coming,” Bunt said. “That was pretty cool.”
She said this year actually had a different rodeo association than previous years but the cowboys seemed to enjoy their time on the lakeshore.
“We had a lot of cowboys that said it was one of the coolest atmospheres for a rodeo they’ve ever seen,” Bunt said. “It's just a really unique setting.”
She said adding to this uniqueness was people stopping in boats to watch the show.
Bunt said one highlight of the show was the scholarships given out. Each year the Pell City FFA Alumni Chapter and Triple H Bucking Bulls, which put on the rodeo, give out two scholarships to recently graduated seniors from Pell City High School that participate in agriscience programs. This year they added a new scholarship called the Tanner Carleton Memorial FFA Scholarship.
The new scholarship is meant to honor 11-year-old Tanner Carleton who lost his life during an accident while setting up for a rodeo at the St. Clair County Arena in March.
Bunt said Kim McCain and Mason Hollis both received a FFA Alumni and Triple H Bucking Bulls Scholarship. Kensi Surles received the inaugural Tanner Carleton Memorial Scholarship.
Bunt thanked Mark Hale, who runs Triple H, and the FFA alumni for helping sponsor the scholarships. She said Hale in particular has always been a proponent of making sure the rodeo puts the students first.
St. Clair Times Editor David Atchison also contributed to this story