Brookwood Baptist Health names Mothershed as group marketing director

BIRMINGHAM — Brookwood Baptist Health has named Mia Mothershed as its new group marketing director for the five-hospital healthcare system.
Mothershed is an experienced healthcare professional with more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications, business development, and healthcare administration.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Mia to our team at Brookwood Baptist Health,” Brookwood Baptist Health Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Clark said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge in the marketing field that will be a strong asset to promoting all the great things happening across our healthcare system.”
Mothershed comes to BBH from Jackson Hospital and Clinic in Montgomery, where she led internal and external communications, media relations, digital marketing and reputation management for the health system. She leveraged her marketing and public relations proficiency in the River Region for the past 23 years and is excited to broaden her reach in a new market.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve this amazing team of healthcare professionals,” Mothershed said. “I look forward to elevating the message about the amazing work they are doing each and every day.”
Mothershed holds a dual degree in Communications and Business from Alabama
A&M and an MBA from Auburn-Montgomery.