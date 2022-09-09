Bridge named for Pell City developer Bill Ellison

PELL CITY — Thursday’s groundbreaking for Pell City Square held a surprise for one of the developers behind the new retail development: a bridge being named after him.
At one point during Pell City Mayor’s Bill Pruitt’s comments before the groundbreaking, his tone started to change. What began as a speech on how the new development marked the city’s recovery from the pandemic, turned to the subject of vision and eventually settled on the foresight of local developer Bill Ellison.
“When Bill Elison came here almost 40 years ago from Kentucky,” the mayor said. “Pell City had a couple of grocery stores, a K-Mart, and a handful of locally owned businesses, but Pell City also had great potential. Bill saw that.”
Pruitt said Ellison started by negotiating for a gas station and convenience store, which then became Walmart, then restaurants, hotels, Home Depot, Publics and the movie theater.
As the mayor went on, Ellison, sitting in the second row of those gathered for the groundbreaking, became visibly moved to tears as the mayor revealed that the US 231 bridge crossing Interstate 20 had been renamed the William C. Ellison Bridge in honor of his contributions to Pell City.
“I think we have to recognize how far we have come from the past in no small part to Bill and that gas station less than half a mile away from here,” Pruitt said. “It is with great pride, and it's my honor to announce that that short trip from where it all started to where we now stand will be made across the William C. Ellison Bridge.”
The mayor then called Ellison to the stage for an official reading of the resolution from the Alabama Legislature naming the bridge.
Ellison said he was deeply honored to be recognized in this way. He reflected that the day before the groundbreaking he had been asked to give quotes for a news release about the event along with several others.
“All I was going to do was celebrate this day for this new shopping center,” he said. “I really wasn't prepared to say whatever it is I am going to say. All I can say is basically I want you to know that I love Pell City, I love St. Clair County, I love the state of Alabama. I am not originally from here but it's my home now and I do truly love it.”
Ellison said he has only ever tried to be a team player and use the abilities he has to better the community.
“That sign, it's got my name on it, but it's really we, it's not me,” he said “I work hard, it might have been my vision, but I didn't carry the ball over.”
Ellison thanked past and present local and state officials for making all he's done possible. He also said he found the bridge chosen to bear his name to be appropriate.
“It's so symbolic,” Ellison said. “All my work has been fueled by that bridge. All the economic impact. All the good things that's happened for the county and the city of Pell City is because of that bridge. It's just so appropriate. I don’t know whose idea this was, I don’t know where this came from but I am just so proud."
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the proclamation of the bridge’s new name was actually passed by the Alabama Legislature in February. He said he wrote Pell City’s legislative delegation on behalf of the Pell City Council to get the previously unnamed bridge dedicated in Ellison’s honor.
“Bill is Pell City’s biggest promoter and evangelist,” he said. “The things he's done have made a forever impact on our community. So we wanted to do something special for him and we wanted to make it a surprise. I know it means a lot to him but it's incredibly well deserved.”