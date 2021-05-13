Brady Echols found not guilty in 2019 Springville murder

ASHVILLE — Gardendale native Brady Echols has been acquitted of charges of murder in connection with a Springville killing in 2019.
Echols was indicted in February 2020 for the murder of Alexander Earl Fitch, 27, on July 12, 2019.
From the beginning of the trial, the state and the defense agreed that Echols shot and killed Fitch, but the question remained whether Echols had acted in self defense.
Defense Attorney Hunter Horton said he and the rest of the defense team are satisfied with the final verdict.
“We are obviously very pleased with the verdict the jury rendered,” Horton said. “We are very happy the jury took the time to look at the evidence,”
Said St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon: “While we do not believe this was an act of self defense, we respect the decision of the jury. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Fitch family as they suffer through this loss and the loss of their son.”
Both sides called multiple witnesses over four days of testimony.
According to testimony from multiple witnesses, including Echols, the shooting took place following an altercation between the two men which also involved Fitch’s wife, Destiny Jones. The two were separated at the time and had agreed to see other people. Echols testified he had entered into a relationship with Jones during this time.
Witnesses said that leading up to the incident Fitch had picked up his two children, who were two years and eight months old, respectively, at the time from Jones’ home in Moody as she needed to work early the next day. Fitch then took them to his parents’ house in Springville where he was staying at the time.
Witnesses testified that later that evening Jones was informed she did not need to work the next day and believed Fitch was intoxicated. Jones also said she saw a make-up bag in Fitch’s vehicle that led her to believe a woman she was not familiar with was going to be around the children.
When Jones took the stand, she said that considering all this, she decided to go get the children and had Echols drive since she had a few alcoholic drinks earlier in the evening. Testimony said the two drove to Fitch’s residence after getting permission from Fitch’s step-sister, who also lived in the home, to get the children.
Jones testified that when she arrived at the house around 11 p.m. she entered the home and found Fitch asleep with the children and his girlfriend on a pull-out couch.
Jones said she then woke up Fitch informed him she was getting the kids and began to gather car seats for the children. Testimony conflicts on what happened when Jones entered the home. One witness testified the two argued and Jones testified Fitch hit her. Testimony was clear that Jones got both car seats and children into her car and then went back to the home to get a diaper bag.
Jones and Echols testified that when she went back for the bag, Fitch began to choke her. It is at this point the pair testified that Echols approached the porch of the home and asked Fitch to stop. Echols testified Fitch did but then punched Echols in the face. Neither Jones nor the other witness to the events of the night said they saw the altercation.
Echols testified he then felt his or Jones’ life was in danger and pulled a permitted firearm and shot at Fitch three times, hitting twice. He said on the stand that he felt at the time Fitch may have been trying to take the gun. Testimony and a 911 call recording played during the trial showed that Echols called for an ambulance immediately after the incident. Responding officers also said that Echols did not flee the scene and was placed in a patrol car after officers responded.
The defense team, led by Birmingham attorney Victor Revil, argued the case was a case of self defense and that Echols had the right to defend himself.
St. Clair County Chief Assistant District Attorney Mike Anderton argued that Fitch’s actions did not rise to the level of a threat to life.