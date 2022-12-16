Bond hearing to be Jan. 31 in corpse abuse case

A Florida man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the discovery of a former girlfriend’s body found buried inside a Springville barn will have a bond hearing in St. Clair County Circuit Court Jan. 31.
Marcus Spanevelo, 35, appeared before Circuit Judge Phil Seay in court Wednesday, with his court-appointed attorney, Charley Tudisco.
Spanevelo was booked into the St. Clair County jail Oct. 20 when no bond was set.
He has since been arrested on a grand jury indictment for the same charges, served to him last week when a preliminary hearing had been set, but wasn’t held following the delivery of the indictment.
Tudisco told the court Wednesday his client would not be a flight risk as he would reside in Springville in St. Clair County, not in Panama City, Fla., as he had earlier this year.
The body of 37-year-old Cassie Calli was found buried on the Springville property April 23 of this year, after being reported missing in Florida a week earlier.
She is reported to have met with Spanevelo, with who she shared a child, in the parking lot of a Navarre Beach, Fla., restaurant on March 27 to exchange the child per a custody/visitation agreement.
Spanevelo was first arrested in Maury County, Tenn., in April, a day after Carli’s body was discovered in St. Clair County. The charges in Tennessee included tampering with evidence, destruction of evidence and giving false information to officers.
The child was also located and reportedly not harmed during the time that passed since Spanevelo and Carli met in the restaurant parking lot.
Spanevelo was then transferred to the Santa Rosa County (Fla.) Jail April 18, where he remained until he was transferred to the St. Clair County jail in October. The Florida charges, tampering with evidence, a felony; and obstructing a criminal investigation, a misdemeanor, have since been dropped by Florida officials.
Abuse of a corpse is a Class C felony in Alabama, and is a bondable offense. Spanevelo will face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Officials said a cause of death for Carli has not been released.