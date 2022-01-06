Board of Education talks representation, construction at work session

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education held a work session Thursday to look at redistricting and hear a proposal concerning construction management.
The board met in a special work session Thursday evening to discuss the two issues, but did not take any proper action on either
The board began their work session with a discussion with Brett Isom of the Greater Birmingham Regional Planning Commission to discuss the issue of adding seats to the board to allow for families living in the county areas of the school district to have representation from the board.
Isom said that he looked at several options for the board so far. He in particular looked at simply creating seven districts inside the current school district. Isom said that would result in a board with three districts within the city and four roughly outside of the city with each district having about 4,200 people in it. The one issue with that plan he said is that it would lead to the minority district in Pell City being eliminated.
As the city districts are set up, the Pell City Board of Education and Pell City Council operate with a single city district with a majority population made up of voters from minority groups. This is district 2, which is represented by Cecil Fomby on the board and Ivi McDaniel on the city council.
Isom said that the districts he could develop for seven members added areas around Fox Hollow to District 2 and brought the level of minority voters in the district down to 41 percent. He said this would likely lead to challenges.
Isom said that there were other options. He said the board could create 11 districts and keep the minority district, though the board members quickly agreed that would make the board too large to be effective.
All of the board members said they find keeping the minority district intact is a priority. Both Superintendent Dr. James Martin and Board President Laurie Henderson said after the meeting that keeping the district was one of the board’s priorities in the entire process. Fomby said during the meeting that he feels the district is an important part of Pell City.
“I think it's vital that we maintain a minority district within our school system and within Pell City,” he said. “One of the main reasons that I think it's so critical is because of the close knitness of our city and people. I think it would create more issues if we decide to go in a different direction.”
Another suggestion Isom made, though he said he was not yet sure how feasible it was, is keeping the board districts largely the same while creating two at-large seats voted on by only the areas outside the city limits.
“It's basically two different voting plans for one election,” he said. “That's where I would want to do some further research and maybe talk to some people.”
The board seemed receptive to that option, with Fomby specifically saying he would prefer it.
There was some discussion of using this option to also stagger board terms, with the at-large seats being voted on at the same time as county elections and the city board seats continuing to be elected at the same time as the city council.
Board member Greg Crump said if the board was able to do that they could allow the county area to elect board members even before the next regular school board election in 2025
Another option floated was doing away with districts entirely, and simply electing five at large board members.
The board did not come to a decision during the work session but gavce Isom clear priorities like keeping the minority district. Crump, Fomby, and Henderson all said after the meeting that the board recognizes that the process is going to be difficult, but that they all want to work through those difficulties and make this happen.
The only other business during the work session was a proposal from Jason Goodgame of Goodgame Company for the company to provide construction management services for the school board. If the board accepted such a proposal, Goodgame would work to supervise construction projects for the system by helping with bids and overseeing the project from start to finish. The Goodgame Company already provides these services to the St. Clair County Commission and has worked on projects such as the new county jail which is currently being constructed in Pell City.