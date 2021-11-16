Black Jacket Symphony to make return to CEPA on Black Friday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts will welcome Black Jacket Symphony back to its stage Nov. 26 with their performance of Led Zeppelin IV.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said in March 2020 that CEPA had just finished one of its biggest events to date by bringing in the Black Jacket Symphony with the band’s performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours.” He said the show sold out back-to-back nights at the theater, and fans were excited for the band’s next performance of Led Zeppelin IV in May 2020.
But the show in May never happened. Instead, it was postponed as a precaution as tickets had just gone on sale. Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately closed the facility’s doors for several months.
“It was a difficult time for the community — no question — but for us one of the worst parts was that it erased our momentum,” Thompson said.
He said many ticket buyers held onto their seat,s though, supporting CEPA and its promise to return the show to the stage when it was safe to do so. Finally, almost 19 months later, the show will go on. The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Led Zeppelin IV in a one-night-only event on Black Friday 2021.
“If you haven’t seen a Black Jacket Symphony show yet, it’s an experience to remember,” Thompson said. “Fantastic visuals combine with note-for-note reproductions of classic albums and hit songs.”
Over the past 10 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed more than 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed — and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album.
The event is sponsored by Hargray Communications with support from United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama. CEPA’s concerts are also supported by The City of Pell City and Pell City Schools.
“I can’t thank our partners enough for making this performance possible, and I expect to see a sold-out show that night,” Thompson said.
Purchase tickets now at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.