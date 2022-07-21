Black bear spotted in Pell City over the weekend

The city of Pell City had a special guest last weekend: a black bear.
Local engineer Drew Chancey saw the furry tourist around 10 a.m. Saturday while heading to a meeting at his church.
He said he was turning off 19th Street onto Fourth Avenue when he saw something furry padding down the road.
“I thought it was a dog at first,” Chancy said.
After a second he said he realized what he was looking at was too big to be a dog, a difference that became more clear when the bear began to move towards the nearby woods.
“It shocked me,” Chancy said.
He said he had seen bears a couple of times in Gatlinburg, but this was a bit different.
“I’ve certainly never seen one in Pell City,” Chancey said.
He also didn't see it for very long, he said the whole encounter lasted about 30 seconds before the bear ran into the nearby wood. Chancey said he had time to snap a few photos, which got shared on Facebook.
Marianne Gauldin, with the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources, said bear sightings like this can happen in essentially every county in Alabama. She said bears can travel miles in search of food or comfortable territory to live in. Gauldin said since it's common for bears to wander, it's not out of the question for one to wander right into towns like Pell City.
“Their wanderings often include areas of human habitation, and since they can cover a lot of ground, it’s expected for them to sometimes saunter straight through town,” she said. “Males can roam especially far, and lone, sub-adult males without a 'home base' are the most frequently-seen type of bear passing through communities.”
Gauldin said the presence of attractants, anything from bird feeders to smelly trash, can make sightings more common but also increase the chance of negative encounters.
“Attracting bears is a no-no; whether purposeful or inadvertent,” she said. “Bears who begin to associate human habitations with a food source can become a problem. Be sure to not leave pet food out overnight, keep trash cans and grills clean and not smelly, and reduce anything that could be a food attractant.”
Gauldin said the best thing to do if you see a bear is to attempt to spook it by clapping or yelling at it to go away. She said it's important not to approach a bear and to never attempt to corner or run from a bear.
Gauldin said her department actually hasn't had any bear sightings reported in Talladega and St. Clair County this summer before Saturday's. She said there have been sightings in previous years, but bear sightings don’t always get reported. Gauldin said bear sightings can be reported to the department of conservation at game.dcnr.alabama.gov/BlackBear.