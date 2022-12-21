Bitter cold incoming this weekend

The question isn’t “If.”
Cold temperatures of a sort we haven’t felt in a while are indeed on its way
The question right now is if you’re ready, if you have the things you’ll need should things get worse than expected.
That’s because the latest models from the National Weather Service’s forecasts leave things wide open for arctic air to arrive in St. Clair and Talladega counties at breakneck speed Thursday night / Friday morning, from a general range of 40s this week to five full days of nighttime temperatures that won’t rise above freezing.
“An arctic blast with dangerously cold air is on the way, starting Thursday night and lasting through Christmas night,” said Patrice Kurzejeski, director for St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
Kurzejeski outlined the updated forecasts coming straight from the National Weather Service in Calera, whose meteorologists are not downplaying this visit from the north dropping like a batch of concrete blocks on central Alabama.
One of the most important guidelines is that everyone check on their people, she said.
Emergency Management Agency officials for Talladega County could not be reached for comments Monday or Tuesday concerning the impending cold wave.
But a spokesperson in the mayor’s office said staff members are assessing the weather situation and will likely have information to share with the public by Wednesday.
“We want to underline the importance of cold weather safety during this upcoming stretch of very cold weather,” the NWS office advises.
There will be no public shelters or warming stations available within St. Clair County, Kurzejeski said, so reaching out to those you know who may need increased protection from weather risks is important.
The NWS outlines its approach to remembering the “three Ps,” which stand for “people, pets and pipes.”
For people, having necessary supplies on hand prior to Thursday’s weather changes is critical. Sources of safe warmth, from using layered clothing, plenty of blankets, and appropriate heat sources are just a few things to gather in.
Although snow and ice are not in the latest forecasts, power and heating sources can still become vulnerable, Kurzejeski said. If using space heathers, these should be in good repair, including all cords, and never used closer than three feet from any flammable materials, such as draperies or bedspreads. Extension cords and power strips should not be used with space heaters.
If travel can’t be avoided, people should be ready for trips with warming sources such as extra clothing and blankets, well charged phones and back-up power sources. Having plenty of gas is highly recommended to reduce unnecessary stops, but also for an intermittent heat source if necessary.
Incidentally, fleeing to the coast for relief won’t work this time. These areas won’t be spared from winter, either, for the National Weather Service in Mobile reported Tuesday that extreme cold will be possible across south Alabama by late in the week, along with areas to its north.
Pets, like people, also need extra care for extreme low temperatures, the NWS warns. Fresh water and food supplies need to be protected from freezing, and pets brought inside for the duration of the extreme conditions.
As for pipes, the NWS reminds us that these can freeze quickly and the best way to prevent damage and or loss of water supply is simply to be prepared. Indoor and exposed outdoor pipes can be wrapped with foam wrapping and “sleeves,” and outdoor faucets can covered. Dripping faucets is also advised, along with keeping indoor cabinet doors open that are covering pipes.
Nonetheless, filling up containers of drinking water is always advised for extended severe temperatures, weather officials advise.
Jay Lollar, who has been a plumbing professional since 1974, advises using the simple, inexpensive preventive measures to make sure pipes are protected ahead of the weather.
“These are not going to cost people a lot to buy, and it’s the best way to keep from having a big bill or working in extreme cold and wet conditions to do repairs,” he said.
Lollar also wants to remind everyone that if the water in your pipes is moving, then it won’t freeze.
“That’s the bottom line,” he said. “Make sure the water keeps moving.”
He recommends this instead of turning off water at a meter to try and stop damage.
But, he warns, outside water lines need to be about 12 inches deep, in order to have the best outcome.
“I believe there’s a wind factor involved,too” he said.
The public is urged to go to weather.gov and enter your city or zip code for the latest forecast issued by NWS staff working through the weather event in Birmingham.
Increasing winds are also a possibility for the Christmas weekend weather event, the NWS warns, adding to the risks of exposure.
“We will be posting on Facebook to call our main phone number 205-884-6800, message us on Facebook, or contact us via our website www.stcema.org if you need assistance with shelter during the extreme cold period Thursday through Sunday,” Kurzejeski said. “We will also be sharing the information for One Roof located in Birmingham 205-920-1895. This is an organization that can provide shelter and they service our county.”
For Alabama, the coldest Christmas morning on record came in 1983, when the low in Birmingham was two degrees above zero, NWS records show.
The record for the warmest Christmas in Alabama was set in 1955.
If temperatures are forecast to be at or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, drip the faucets.
If you are interested in numbers (forecast highs, lows, wind chills) head to weather.gov and enter your city or zip code for the latest forecast issued by your friends at NWS Birmingham.
“The prolonged period of temperatures well below freezing and low wind chills make this a very significant and life-threatening cold event for our area,” the weather service in Birmingham said early Tuesday morning. “This is due to the potential impacts on infrastructure such as burst pipes, and hypothermia risk for people (especially vulnerable populations) and animals with prolonged exposure/lack of access to adequate warmth.”