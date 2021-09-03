Birmingham Man drowns in Cropwell

CROPWELL — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Logan Martin.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Nathaniel Allen, 62, of Birmingham.
The release said deputies responded to a 911 call of a possible drowning at a residence on Franklin Road in Cropwell early Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Billy Murray said Allen had been working outside near the property and jumped into the lake with the intention to cool off, but never resurfaced.
The release said a deputy and the homeowner, who made the original 911 call, entered the water and attempted to locate the victim with no result.
Southeastern Association of Recovery and Investigative Divers were called in and Allen’s body was located at about 1:15 p.m. in nearly 12 feet of water.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt said he pronounced Allen dead at 1:47 p.m. He said the cause of death was drowning
The Sheriff thanked the Southeastern Association of Recovery and Investigative Divers, the Pell City Police and Fire Departments and the New London Fire Department for the assistance during the incident.
Murray said the thoughts and prayers of he and his office go out to Allen’s family at this difficult time.