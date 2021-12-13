Bessemer man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

PELL CITY — A Bessemer man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a juvenile just outside of Pell City Sunday.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Micah Anton Ayala, 18, of Bessemer has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and reckless endangerment.
The office said Ayala is in custody at St. Clair County Jail in Ashville, and no bond has been set.
The incident originally took place at about 1 p.m. off Bowman Circle just outside the Pell City city limits.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said the victim in the shooting was a 14-year old boy. The victim was taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham by Regional Paramedic Services. A release from Wattsville Volunteer Fire Department said the victim was in stable condition before he was transported via ground ambulance. Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said his department had also assisted the sheriff’s office in the immediate response to the shooting incident, but is not investigating the incident.
Sheriff Billy Murray said the investigation is continuing and ongoing at this time. The release said additional arrests and charges could be forthcoming.
The release also said the victim has undergone successful surgery and is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.