Berritt Haynes to perform at Pell City Library

PELL CITY — Former “The Voice” Contestant and local musician Barritt Haynes will perform at the Pell City Public Library next week.
In a news release, Assistant Director Susan Mann said the library will welcome the local singer and guitarist for a music concert Jan. 19 at noon.
As a contestant on Season 21 of NBC’s, “The Voice,” Haynes was a member of Blake Shelton’s team. He will share this talent with the Pell City community for the library’s ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series at an event Mann said residents will not want to miss!
The release said Haynes experienced what he called a “dream come true” when he won a spot in the competition Sept. 28, covering “Mercy” by Brett Young. He had originally hoped to meet the “The Voice” coaches through the “Make-A-Wish” Foundation when he faced open-heart surgery at age 17, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.
Haynes ultimately decided to audition for Season 21, and made it to the stage on his talent alone. He was the only singer from Alabama on “The Voice” for that season, following in the footsteps of Emma Caroline Warren, Dexter Roberts, Levi Watkins, Cam Spinks, Kirk Jay, Red Marlow, Josie Jones, and others from Alabama who have competed as members of Blake Shelton’s team. Each coach begins with 12 “team” singers, with Battle Rounds of competition scheduled for multiple episodes extending over a two-week period.
The competition is not the first time Haynes has dealt with challenges.
During childhood, he was diagnosed with a heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, which results in a thickening of the heart muscle, making it harder for the heart to pump blood. When diagnosed, he was forced to cease his active involvement in sports, and instead turned his attention to music and BB shooting competitions. The Pell City youth has excelled at both, by winning numerous awards in shooting competitions, and by participating in his school’s marching band, and Seddon Baptist Church’s Worship Leadership team. Though he has undergone several heart surgeries, including one to place a cardiac defibrillator in 2017, and open-heart surgery in 2019, he is a fighter ... and a contender with courage to face the world on stage.
The concert at the library will include Berritt’s favorite cover songs by Eric Clapton, John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and many more. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.