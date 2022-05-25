Batemon defeats incumbent for St. Clair commission seat

ASHVILLE — Stan Batemon and Marie Manning were the big winners Tuesday night in St. Clair County party primary elections.
Batemon, who has also previously served as commission chairman, received 5,965 over incumbent Paul Manning who received 5,343 votes in the Republican primary. No Democratic candidate is running for the position so the race was decided by the primary. County Commissioner Tommy Bowers, whose name was on the ballot despite dropping out of the race, also received 2,129 votes.
Batemon said he was happy with the result Tuesday night.
“It feels really good,” he said.
Batemon said he felt the result had placed a great burden on him and responsibility to the county and to Manning’s camp in particular.
“The election’s over, so now it's my job to heal whatever hurt there is there,” he said.
Batemon said beyond that his first priority when taking office will be to finish the current commission’s work on upgrading the county radio system, an issue he has talked about often on the campaign trail. He said he will also work to improve employee satisfaction and create more aggressive economic development plans.
St. Clair Board of Education Vice President Marie Manning also seemed to be winning her bid for State School Board District 6 Tuesday night. Al.com was reporting at 10:40 p.m. that she had received 52,064 votes, or 66.16 percent, in the district over Priscilla Yother’s 26,630 or 33.84 percent, though some boxes were not yet counted at that time.
Manning carried her home county with 9,895 votes to Yother’s 3,354.
Manning said she was very pleased with the result.
“It feels exceptionally good,” she said. “I am so pleased that the people believed our message, and our message was that we need to teach Alabama Standards to Alabama children, we need to teach Alabama curriculum to Alabama children, we don’t need to do like New York and California and some of those other states.”
Manning said she was looking forward to working with Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey.
Pell City’s Lance Bell also seemed to have a lead over Micheal Wright in the Alabama Senate District 11 Republican primary. He certainly did in St. Clair County where final unofficial results had Bell with 7,886 votes to Wright’s 2,528.